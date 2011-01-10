NAMM 2011: Fender unveils Rumble bass amp heads and cabs

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Fender Bass Amplification now complements its popular Rumble combo amps with two new heads and three new cabinets. These newest members of the Rumble family are small and powerful, with a special magnetic mounting system that keeps the heads firmly fixed to any of the cabinets without interference from vibration, even at extreme volumes.



Further, these new Rumble rigs deliver colossal sound considering their relatively diminutive size.

The cabinets are tuned for enhanced frequency response that produces the kind of powerful low end you'd expect from a much larger Fender PRO series rig, and the overdrive circuit in both amp heads lets you mix of clean and dirty signals for wholly satisfying grit without sacrificing low-end power and definition.

The Rumble 350 Head and Rumble 150 Head deliver powerful tone, professional features and easy operation in a compact and lightweight package. Each boasts a very conservative power rating of 350 watts and 150 watts, respectively. Both heads have an XLR output and two preset EQ shapes, and bassists can blend clean and overdriven tones using the footswitchable overdrive (footswitch optional).

Fender rumble 350 head

The Rumble 350 head comes with a carrying bag.

The Rumble 112 Cabinet handles 500 watts but weighs a mere 24 pounds. Its special lightweight design delivers more pronounced low-end frequency response than most small cabs, and its 12" Eminence neodymium speaker delivers the knockout punch of a 10" speaker and the seismic boom of a 15" speaker.

Other features include a switchable tweeter (full/off/-6db), side handle for easy portability, and the new Rumble magnetic mounting system.

The Rumble 2x8 Cabinet also handles 500 watts. It weighs in at a mere 28 pound, with dual 8" Eminence neodymium speakers that deliver even more punch than 10" speakers. It too delivers more pronounced low-end frequency response than most small cabs, and it too features a switchable tweeter (full/off/-6db), side handle for easy portability, and the new Rumble magnetic mounting system.

The Rumble 4x10 Cabinet boasts huge Fender bass tone from a great-sounding modern cabinet design. Four 10" Fender Special Design speakers pump a lot of air and fill a lot of room, with a switchable tweeter (full/off/-6db) for adjustable high-end response.

Rated at a volcanic 1,000 watts (at 4 ohms), it also features removable casters and the new Rumble magnetic mounting system.

RRPs

Rumble 150 Head 230V: £250.80

Rumble 350 Head 230V: £382.80

Rumble 410 Cabinet: £322.80

Rumble 2X8 Speaker Cabinet: £358.80

Rumble 112 Speaker Cabinet: £322.80

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Fender

