NAMM 2011: Fender 60th Anniversary Telecaster unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The rich history of Fender guitars begins with the Telecaster, an enduring marvel of form and function; of style and substance. Still elegantly simple after six decades, it is the versatile voice of remarkably diverse and creative players worldwide.

Officially named the Telecaster in February 1951, the world's first successful solid-body electric guitar turns 60. It revolutionized guitar playing, changed the sound of music and became a signature instrument for guitarists worldwide. The 60th Anniversary Telecaster blends modern Tele technology with vintage looks for a best-of-both-worlds, collectible U.S.-made instrument.

Features include an ash body, tinted maple neck and fretboard with modern 9.5" radius and medium jumbo frets, American Vintage Telecaster single-coil pickups, modern tuners, American Standard bridge with bent steel saddles and stamped brass plate, black pickguard, Blackguard Blonde thin-skin lacquer finish, and Fender/SKB molded case.

Fender 60th anniversary telecaster

To further distinguish it as a special instrument created for the occasion, the 60th Anniversary Telecaster bears a commemorative chrome neck plate honouring six decades of enduring Fender legacy.

US RRP: $1899.99.

