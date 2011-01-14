NAMM 2011: Albion Amplification launched

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Albion Amplification is a new venture between International Audio Group and Steve Grindrod.Based in Huntingdon, England, International Audio Group is a manufacturer of consumer electronics, professional audio and lighting products.

It is no secret that their entire product line is produced in their Shenzhen, China facility and it is reported to be one of the largest custom designed electronics and audio manufacturing facilities in the world staffing 2000 full-time employees.

IAG has a product portfolio ranging from high-end HiFi brands, Pro P.A., stage and club lighting, M.I. products, and more recently a record company with state-of-the-art custom-built studio facilities. Plus, a luxury yacht division for when you have made your multi-million selling album!

Over the coming year, we will be unveiling thenew line whichoffers the TCT hand wired, tube guitar amplifiers, the AG hybrid guitar amplifiers and the ABH bass amplification with tube based preamps and solid state power amps.

Features on select models include birch ply cabinet construction, FR4 printed circuit board, programmable digital effects systems; seam welded chassis, custom hardware, metal grilles and proprietary transformers. All speaker cabinets are equipped with proprietary speakers designed by world-renowned speaker designers. Flagship models in each line are the TCT 100H guitar tube amplifier with two discrete channels, the AG80DFX guitar hybrid amplifier and the ABH 300H bass amplifier.

For those unfamiliar with the history of Steve Grindrod, he has been designing and engineering amplifier and speaker products for two of the world's most famous guitar amp companies. From 1973 to 2000, Grindrod served as Chief Engineer and Director of Research and Development for Marshall Amplification. In 2000, Grindrod was invited by VOX to become Managing Director and Chief Designer, a position he held until 2008. The products of Grinrod's work have been heard on countless recordings and are featured on more concert and club stages than could be counted.

In Novmeber 2010, Albion announced Onori Entertainment as their sole U.S. distributor. President of Onori Entertainment, Richie Onori shares a similar track record within the music industry. With his decades of experience in the music product field and his international recognition as a member of the multi-platinum group The Sweet, Onori will now be the sole distributor of Albion Musical Instruments within the United States. He has also performed with Keith Emerson, Rick Derringer and Brothers Johnson.

In 2005, he established Onori Straps, filling a gap missing in this niche market: high quality, superb designs, excellent delivery times, top rated customer service and a diverse product line at prices customers can afford. He is looking forward to introducing this new line to his extensive network of dealers across the country.

