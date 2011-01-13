NAMM 2011: Akai unveils 10 Analog Custom Shop guitar FX pedals

Image 1 of 3 Akai Analog Blues Overdrive Akai Analog Custom Shop pedals Image 2 of 3 Akai Analog Delay Akai Analog Custom Shop pedals Image 3 of 3 Akai Analog Deluxe Akai Analog Custom Shop pedals

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Akai Professional, the name synonymous with music production, announce their new Analog Custom Shop line of guitar pedals. Akai Pro will unveil the collection of ten pedals at booth #6400 of the 2011 NAMM Show from January 13-16, Anaheim, CA.

As with previous Akai Professional guitar pedals like the E2 Headrush and SB1 Deep Impact Bass Synth, the Analog Custom Shop line is a collection of pedal effects designed to exacting standards, using the highest quality components. Analog Custom Shop pedals provide rich tone, texture and character to immediately enhance and inspire players of any musical style.

The Analog Custom Shop line uses all-analog design to deliver the sound quality of boutique pedals, and does so at an extremely affordable price . No matter the desired guitar sound or musical genre, the Analog Custom Shop line has the right pedal, or combination thereof, to achieve the best tone possible, from the studios of Nashville to the Blues clubs of Chicago to the heaviest of metal bands.

The Analog Custom Shop consists of these ten pedals: Phase Shifter, Analog Delay, Blues Overdrive, Chorus, Compressor, Tri Mode Overdrive, Deluxe Distortion, Flanger, Tri Mode Fuzz, and Tri Mode Distortion.

"The Analog Custom Shop from Akai Professional brings high quality, classic, rich guitar tones to all," said Glen Darcey, Director of Product Management, Akai Professional.

Information taken from an official press release. For more, visit Akai Professional

