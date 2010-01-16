NAMM 2010: Yamaha reveals new Super-BB Basses

PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha's BB bass has been the instrument of choice for some of the world's biggest bass players - including Billy Sheehan, Nathan East, Michael Anthony, Tony Kanal, Robby Takac, Paul McCartney and Peter Hook since it's introduction in the early 1980s.

As part of Yamaha's new 'Generation Rock' direction for electric guitars and basses, 2009 saw the launch of the new BB2024 'Super BB'. Designed in direct response to player demand for a no-compromise, stadium-ready passive rock bass, the Super BB completely updated the BB's specification and construction with a total focus on sound quality to create the best BB ever and a bass that has seen players including Marco Mendoza (Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Trapeze), James Lomenzo (Megadeth), Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath) and Duff McKagan (Guns n Roses, Loaded) turn to Yamaha for their low-end needs.

With massive artist acclaim for producing a truly professional bass without feeling the need to feature 'benchmark' high-end spec like through-neck construction, active electronics and exotic woods, Super-BB gives the world's biggest rock bass players the bass they were asking for - simple, classic looks, great playability and incredible sound.

For 2010, Yamaha is announcing the launch of the BB2025 'Super-BB' models - everything from the 4-string Super-BB in a 5-string setup.

Super-BB Features

3pc Alder body

Super-BB's solid alder body uses a 3-piece spline-jointed design in place of the more common 2-piece construction. Moving the joint away from the crucial area beneath the bridge and pickups removes the interference with the vibrations of the wood the joint causes and makes for a guitar with the same sound as a single-piece body

ARE pre-aged woods

Super-BB is the first electric guitar to feature Yamaha's patented ARE (Acoustic Resonance Enhancement) pre-ageing treatment, previously only available on the flagship L-Series acoustic guitars.

ARE uses a combination of steam and pressure to crystalise the cellulose fibres in the wood and break down the hemicellulose and lignin that binds the cellulose, limiting vibrations in the wood itself - precisely replicating the physical changes that take place over years of ageing, resulting in a more mature, richer sound. The sound of an old guitar.

IRA treated woods

Yamaha's IRA (Initial Response Acceleration) treatment involves physically vibrating the guitar at its resonant frequency to release the tension between woods, finishes and hardware. This process replicates the release of these tensions experienced when a guitar is subjected to physical vibrations on stage and on the road and results in a more played-in, balanced tone

5-ply Bolt-On neck

Super-BB's neck features a 5-ply maple/mahogany/maple/mahogany/maple construction for incredible strength, stability and outstanding tone

Nickel Silver Nut

The nut on a Super-BB is the same nickel silver material as the frets - not only giving excellent longevity but also the same incredible tone for an open string as a fretted note

Custom Pickups

Designed by Yamaha Artist Services Hollywood, the Super-BB uses an Alnico split coil neck pickup for warm, vintage tone coupled to a ceramic single coil bridge pickup for punch, presence and bite

Vintage Plus Bridge

Yamaha's all-new Vintage Plus bridge uses a combination of steel baseplate and solid brass saddles for the perfect balance between the brightness of steel and the warmth and sustain of brass

Mitre Stringing

Super-BB features 45° through-body stringing. With a shallower break angle than regular 90° through-body stringing, Yamaha's Mitre Stringing improves tone, feel and setup stability.

Choice of Models

Super-BB is available in 4 and 5-string models and either the classic BB design or the all-new 'X' scratchplate design.

Finishes:

BB2024/5 - Black, Natural, Vintage Sunburst

BB2024/5X - Black, Vintage White, Vintage Sunburst

