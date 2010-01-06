NAMM 2010: New Squier guitars revealed

PRESS RELEASE: Squier is proud to introduce three new guitars for 2010 - two exciting new versions of classic Telecaster models and a practical, no-frills Stratocaster model with the roar of a humbucking pickup. All deliver great Squier look, sound, feel and value.

The two latest additions to the award-winning and best-selling Classic Vibe series - the Classic Vibe Telecaster Custom and Classic Vibe Telecaster Thinline guitars - are based on a pair of classic Telecaster designs from the 1960s that were prized among rock, blues, country and jazz players alike.

The Classic Vibe Telecaster Custom is a beautiful Three-color Sunburst model with a double-bound alder body, vintage-tint gloss maple neck with 9.5"-radius rosewood fingerboard and 21 medium jumbo frets, custom alnico V single-coil pickups, mint-green pickguard, three-saddle bridge with threaded saddles and vintage-style tuners.

The Classic Vibe Telecaster Thinline boasts a classic semi-hollow design in a rich natural-finish mahogany body with an f-hole and white pearloid pickguard. Other features include a gloss maple neck with 9.5"-radius rosewood fingerboard and 21 medium jumbo frets, custom alnico V single-coil pickups, three-saddle bridge and vintage-style tuners.

Squier's new Bullet Strat with Tremolo HSSis a simple, practical and affordable guitar designed for students and beginners, with classic styling that includes a slim body profile, maple neck with 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, single-coil neck and middle pickups, humbucking bridge pickup, five-way switching and synchronous tremolo.

For more information, visit www.squierguitars.com

Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!