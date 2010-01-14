NAMM 2010: Martin introduces the LX Jimmy Buffett guitar

PRESS RELEASE: For Jimmy Buffett, life is a beach and everyone is invited to join in the fun. Based on the popularity of Buffett's concerts, albums and books with legions of Parrot Heads - as his devoted fans are known - this beach party may never end.

Jimmy Buffett has played Martin guitars for decades - and it's been some party. C.F. Martin & Co. has acknowledged his loyalty twice: in 1998 with the Martin HD-18JB Jimmy Buffett Signature Edition, a classic stage/studio guitar offered in an edition of 424 that sold out immediately, and in 2003 with the Martin 000-JBS Jimmy Buffett Shellback and 000-JBP Jimmy Buffett Pollywog Signature Editions, "off-shore" (as in sailboat-ready) guitars that totaled 168 and 305, respectively.

As Buffett recently pointed out, the one namesake guitar Martin hadn't yet built for him was a "beach" guitar; a small, sturdy guitar to play at beach with friends and one that would bring that fun, carefree "beach" spirit wherever it went. So under Jimmy's guidance - Martin Guitar is pleased to introduce the LX Jimmy Buffett.

The Martin LX Jimmy Buffett guitar features the same "go everywhere" design and materials as the popular and fine sounding LXM "Little Martin;" a modified 0 14-fret shape and short 23-inch scale, with an HPL body matched to Sitka spruce top bracing, a modified low oval Stratabond neck, tropical hardwood fingerboard, and Micarta belly bridge.

The LX Jimmy Buffett is fitted with chrome tuners, a Corian nut, and a compensated Tusq saddle.

It truly is the eye-catching appointments that give the Martin LX Jimmy Buffett beach credentials. Koa Wood-pattern back and sides are reminiscent of Martin's early Hawaiian guitars and ukuleles. With graphic artwork created by artist/designer and Jimmy Buffett's friend Dan Rizzie, the top's handsome dark brown-to-light bronze sunburst silhouettes a tropical island waterfront scene of palm trees, gentle swells, a moored sailboat and a seaplane heading home at sunset.

On the headstock, the black headplate highlights the familiar "C.F. Martin" logo, the windswept palm logo (similarly used on the two Jimmy Buffett Signature Edition guitars) and a reproduction of Jimmy Buffett's signature.

Delivered in a fitted gig bag, each Martin LX Jimmy Buffett guitar bears an interior label with Jimmy Buffett's facsimile signature. A left-handed version of the LX Jimmy Buffett is available at no additional charge. The LX Jimmy Buffett is an open-ended edition and will be available from authorized C.F. Martin dealers early in 2010.

