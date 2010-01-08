NAMM 2010: Jackson introduces new JS Series guitars

PRESS RELEASE: In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Jackson is proud to welcome the new JS Series models to the dark domain of the Bloodline in 2010.

The eight guitars comprising the entry-level JS Series are super-affordable takes on classic and instantly recognizable Jackson designs, all built without compromising all-important tone and playability.

All feature the company's unique compound-radius fingerboard beloved by Jackson shredders worldwide. Furthermore, the seven JS2 and JS3 models also boast 24 frets, Jackson's trademark shark-fin inlays, and include gigbags.

The JS Series encompasses the:

JS1R Dinky- The no-frills, bare-bones edition of the immortal Dinky, this time with a reverse headstock. Dual Jackson JE10 humbucking pickups and fulcrum bridge.

JS22R Dinky - Smooth, lightning-fast playability and signature heavy Jackson tone in classic Dinky form, with dual high-output humbucking pickups and a fulcrum bridge.

JS23 Dinky - Same satin-smooth playability and molten tone of the JS22R, but with a single humbucking bridge pickup and scalding single-coil neck and middle pickups. Fulcrum bridge.

JS32RT Dinky - Classic Jackson speed, sound and high performance in a model that was one of the original Jackson innovations. Two high-output Jackson CVR2 humbucking pickups, string-through body design and JT390 adjustable bridge.

JS32T Kelly- Shaped like a bolt from darkened skies and sounding even hotter, with two high-output Jackson CVR2 humbucking pickups, string-through body design and JT390 adjustable bridge.

JS32T King V- The King V demands the loyalty of its subjects. With two high-output Jackson CVR2 humbucking pickups, string-through body design and JT390 adjustable bridge.

JS32T Warrior- Outlandish look. Brutal sound. The aptly named Warrior always emerges victorious. With two high-output Jackson CVR2 humbucking pickups, string-through body design and JT390 adjustable bridge.

JS32T Rhoads - The sleek, offset-V Rhoads is the legendary heart from which the Jackson Bloodline is pumped. With two high-output Jackson CVR2 humbucking pickups, string-through body design and JT390 adjustable bridge.

