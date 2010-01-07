NAMM 2010: Fender introduces the Acoustasonic Tele

A Telecaster, Jim, but not as we know it

PRESS RELEASE: Fender continues its long tradition of innovation with the January 2010 introduction of the Acoustasonic Tele guitar model.

The Acoustasonic Tele is like no other Telecaster model in Fender history in that it was designed specifically to produce lush, full and authentic acoustic guitar sounds.

Listeners may do a double-take when they see and hear it - far from the model's traditional twang and bright, biting electric tone, the Acoustasonic Tele produces sounds with all the resonance and complexity of a full-bodied acoustic guitar.

This unusual sonic feat is accomplished using the digital audio wizardry of the FishmanAurasystem, a groundbreaking musical technology that allows several uncannily genuine acoustic guitar tones to emanate from the iconic form of a Telecaster.

The Acoustasonic Tele's unusual rosewood bridge, chambered body and Twisted Tele neck pickup conspire to produce a truly unique new take on Fender's original and ever-versatile guitar.

Information taken from official press release

