NAMM 2010: Fender introduces new American Special series

PRESS RELEASE: The latest incarnations of Fender's famous Telecaster and Stratocaster models comprise the new American Special series - built "by the people, for the people" as value-laden "guitars for the times."

They are designed specifically to bring the full Fender experience of a terrific-sounding, smooth playing, rock-solidly-built US-made Fender guitar to players everywhere.

Read more: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4

The three instruments in the new series - the American Special Telecaster, American Special Stratocaster and American Special Stratocaster HSS - are highly-affordable US-made Fender electric guitars that are within the reach of an entire spectrum of players. As such, they share many features with their cousins in the acclaimed Highway One and American Standard series.

All three American Special guitars feature alder bodies with gloss urethane finishes, 9.5"-radius maple necks with jumbo frets, and Fender's best-selling Texas Special pickups (the Stratocaster HSS also has an Atomic humbucking bridge pickup).

The American Special Telecaster has a vintage-style string-through-body Telecaster bridge with three brass saddles, a black pickguard, and is available in Olympic White and Three-color Sunburst.

American Special Stratocaster has a vintage-style synchronized tremolo and white pickguard, and is available in Candy Apple Red and Two-color Sunburst.

The American Special Stratocaster HSS has a rosewood fingerboard, black pickguard and vintage-style synchronized tremolo, and is available in Black and Three-color Sunburst.

"These new instruments are a result of listening to direct player feedback and acting on it," said Justin Norvell, marketing director for Fender electric guitars.

"The challenge was to maximize the value without compromising at all - in fact, in many ways, we upgraded the feature sets. Fender has long been considered the 'workingman's guitar' by the player community - and these guitars have been brought to life in that spirit."

For more information, visit www.fender.com



Information taken from official press release

Submit press releases

Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!