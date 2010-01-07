NAMM 2010: Charvel announces new guitars

The "wild card": a San Dimas Style 1 in Fiesta Red with, for the first time, a rosewood fingerboard.

PRESS RELEASE: Charvel is proud to unveil a new stable of high-performance guitars for 2010, consisting of a reptilian artist signature model, a scorching pair of San Dimas Style 1 guitars and the next round of USA Production Model custom colors.

Charvel adds to its distinctive stable of Ratt guitarist Warren DeMartini's signature models with the Charvel Custom Shop Warren DeMartini Signature Snakeskin Graphic guitar.

The guitar's Dinky-style body is wrapped tightly in the coils of a custom snakeskin graphic treatment, with features including a one-piece quartersawn maple neck with compound-radius 22-fret fingerboard, Floyd Rosetremolo, Seymour DuncanWarren DeMartini RTM humbucking bridge pickup and Seymour DuncanQuarter Poundsingle-coil neck pickup.

The guitar's appearance coincides with the early 2010 release of Infestation, Ratt's seventh studio album and first since 1999.

Charvel also introduces a special limited run of two USA Production Model series San Dimas Style I guitars, one in custom yellow-flame finish and the other in a custom blue-flame finish.

Further, Charvel is pleased to announce the arrival of the USA Production Model 7thbatch custom colors. This time around, the trio consists of the SoCal Style 1 in a "Red Ale" finish, the San Dimas Style 1 in a Trans Gold Kandy finish, and the "wild card" guitar - a San Dimas Style 1 in Fiesta Red with a single humbucking pickup, chrome hardware and, for the first time, a rosewood fingerboard.

