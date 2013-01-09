MXR kicks off 2013 with Bass Chorus Deluxe

MXR has announced details of new bass pedal, the MXR Bass Chorus Deluxe.

The tasty green pedal features chorus and flanger effects, with a signal that can be split and sent to two amps for stereo modulation.

The Bass Chorus Deluxe will be available in the UK in March 2013, at an SRP of £179.

For more information, visit the official MXR website.

MXR press release

Brand new for the New Year: The MXR Bass Chorus Deluxe.

This fantastic emerald green coloured Bass Innovations pedal has a whole host of great features inside it's classic and rugged MXR housing. This awesome pedal is powered by pure analogue bucket-brigade technology, serving up shimmering, liquid chorus and swooshing, metallic flanger effects while preserving the punch and fundamental of your low end.

There's a Flanger mode, and in X-Over Mode, modulation in low frequencies is decreased at 100Hz—perfect for playing upper register chords, melodies and fills while keeping the low end in tune.

With Bass and Treble controls you can cut or boost lows and highs and shape the tonal character of the effect. For a wide stereo sound, select the TRS (tip-ring-sleeve) Stereo Hardwire Bypass Mode via an internal switch. In this mode, you can use a TRS to TS (tip-sleeve) Y-splitter cable to send the effect signal to two different amplifiers, allowing the modulation to move from left to right.