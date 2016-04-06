Musikmesse 2016: Radial expands Tonebone line with Headlight and Bumper switching pedals

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Radial Engineering's line of switching solutions is quite, quite dizzying, but that hasn't stopped the company adding to its well-established Tonebone range with two new line selectors: the Headlight guitar amp selector and Bumper compact instrument selector.

Radial Tonebone Headlight

The Headlight gives guitarists the ability to sequentially activate up to four amps using a single footswitch, while a second footswitch mutes the signal for silent tuning or instrument changes - it can also be used to turn all four amps on at once.

Building on the Tonebone legacy, the Headlight packs Radial's Class-A buffer circuit, as well as Drag control load correction to maintain the instrument's natural tone; each output promises to be hum-free, too, with switchable ground lifts.

Radial's Tonebone Headlight is available soon for $169.99, and can be powered by any standard 9V power supply.

Radial Tonebone Bumper

Need to run four instruments into a single amp but lacking in pedalboard real estate? The Bumper is the answer, with a single footswitch for cycling between instruments.

Like the Headlight, the Bumper offers Radial's Class-A buffer circuit and Drag control load correction, but also features a buffered tuner output, volume trim pots and trim switches to adjust for passive and active instruments.

The Radial Tonebone Bumper is available soon for $169.99, and runs from any standard 9V power supply.