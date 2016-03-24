Musikmesse 2016: 660 Guitars' Aviator AV27 electric guitar takes off

MUSIKMESSE 2016: We were impressed by what we saw of Texas co 660 Guitars at NAMM earlier this year, and now the company has launched its latest all-aluminium guitar: the V-shaped Aviator AV27.

Handcrafted with USA parts, the Aviator's body is constructed from a one-piece aircraft-grade aluminium, married to a shallow-oval 16" radius solid graphite/carbon fibre neck, with 25.5" scale length.

Aside from the body materials, 660 Guitars' other USPs is its mini-rail-mounted pickups, which allows for the pickups - in this case, DiMarzio Dominion humbuckers - to be moved closer or further away from the neck and bridge, allowing for increased tonal variations.

Speaking of which, the AV27 is available with a Hipshot USA bridge or Kahler vibrato, while Hennessy NSL-7200 strap locks come as standard, and the guitar ships in an RB Aero low-profile case.

The guitar is available in yellow, red and black finishes, and weighs in at a respectable 7.5lbs - the price tag, however, is $3,400. There's a lot of innovation for your money, but let's hope the Aviator's packing fly-away tone, too.