MUSIKMESSE 2015: TC intros no-nonsense Ditto Stereo Looper

MUSIKMESSE 2015: TC Electronic has announced the latest addition to their Looper range.

Ditto Stereo Looper is TC's carefully considered evolution of the original Looper, adding three simple, but key features.

As you may have guessed, the pedal now offers full stereo input and output, and you can also now import and export loops and backing tracks. Finally, TC has unshackled the Looper, by allowing it to run from a 9V battery if required.

Most importantly, the basic controls - one record button and one level dial - are unchanged.

