Musikmesse 2015: Danelectro unveils 12-string, sitar and semi-acoustic

MUSIKMESSE 2015: Danelectro has announced four new products due to hit this summer, including three guitars - the DCV56CR Convertible, DG63 and DC59TSB-12 semi acoustic - and the DBS68 Baby Sitar.

Whether you're into twangy tones or not, new products from Danelectro are always eye-catching and the firm's range for this year's Musikmesse show is no exception.

The baby sitar will no doubt be a godsend for those after an affordable electric option (and, of course, the Beatles tribute acts out there).

We also love the look of the DC59TSB-12 semi acoustic 12-string and the DCV56CR Convertible, while the DG63 is another reintroduction from the firm's back catalogue.

Browse the gallery and check out the full press releases for more information, starting with the DG63.

Danelectro DG63 press release

This iconic guitar features our new ‘56 Lipstick® pickups– closely ­replicating the tone of very best Danelectro® pickups of the 1950’s.

Specifications: