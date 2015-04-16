Musikmesse 2015: Danelectro unveils 12-string, sitar and semi-acoustic
Danelectro DG63
MUSIKMESSE 2015: Danelectro has announced four new products due to hit this summer, including three guitars - the DCV56CR Convertible, DG63 and DC59TSB-12 semi acoustic - and the DBS68 Baby Sitar.
Whether you're into twangy tones or not, new products from Danelectro are always eye-catching and the firm's range for this year's Musikmesse show is no exception.
The baby sitar will no doubt be a godsend for those after an affordable electric option (and, of course, the Beatles tribute acts out there).
We also love the look of the DC59TSB-12 semi acoustic 12-string and the DCV56CR Convertible, while the DG63 is another reintroduction from the firm's back catalogue.
Browse the gallery and check out the full press releases for more information, starting with the DG63.
Danelectro DG63 press release
This iconic guitar features our new ‘56 Lipstick® pickups– closely replicating the tone of very best Danelectro® pickups of the 1950’s.
Specifications:
- Double cutaway offset horn shape
- Scale length: 25″
- Number of frets: 19
- Fully adjustable bridge
- 2 ’56 lipstick® pickups
- 1 master volume
- 1 master tone
- 3 way pickup selector
Danelectro DCV56CR Convertible
PRESS RELEASE: A monster! Combining our 56 Lipstick® with Piezo produces huge tone. Maybe the best acoustic electric tone ever.
Specifications:
- Shorthorn shape hollow body
- Scale length: 25″
- Number of frets: 21
- Neck finish: clear satin
- ’56 lipstick® pickup mounted in sound hole
- Piezo pickup mounted inside guitar under bridge
- 1 master volume
- 1 master tone
- 1 blend pot (lipstick® or piezo or both in center)
Danelectro DC59TSB-12 semi acoustic
PRESS RELEASE: The best sounding 12 string at any price! Jangle tones dazzle!
Specifications:
- Shorthorn shape with f-hole
- Scale length: 25″
- Number of frets: 21
- Fully adjustable 12 string bridge
- 2 lipstick® pickups
- 1 master volume
- 1 master tone
- 3 way pickup selector
Danelectro DBS68 Baby Sitar
PRESS RELEASE: Get back…to the delicious tones of the 1960’s! Sizzling good tone!
Specifications:
- Round body shape
- “Thermometer” headstock shape
- 6 strings tuned like standard guitar
- Scale length: 25″
- Number of frets: 21
- Gotoh sitar bridge
- 1 lipstick® pickup
- 1 master volume
- 1 master tone