Musikmesse 2014: T-Rex announces 10 new pedals
Musikmesse 2014: T-Rex has unveiled a whopping 10 new effects pedals for 2014.
The new pedals include the the Vulture distortion, Replay Box true stereo delay, Creamer reverb, Soulmate multi-effects pedal, Diva Drive gain, Neocomp compressor, Karma Boost clean boost, Quint Machine octaver, Tunemaster tuner and Shafter wah.
Click through our gallery for pics and full specs on the new stomp boxes.
For more information visit the official T-Rex website.
Vulture
T-Rex Vulture press release
Highly Tweakable Distortion
- Wide range of gain levels
- Wider range of distortion sounds
- Selected components for better tone
- Huge bottom end available at the turn of a knob
- Highly tweakable with a simple layout and small form factor
- More flexibility, due to the added low-boost and fat-boost knobs
IMPROVING DISTORTION
The Vulture started its life, when Michael plugged in one of the very first pedals we made. That pedal had a certain sound to it that we really liked, but it was a bit grungy in the low-end. We wanted to make a pedal with that sound, but with a tighter, less fuzzy low end and with more gain.
We opened up the pedal and painstakingly measured everything in it, to find out why it sounded so good, and found a couple of resistors that would be better with other values.
Was it modified earlier in life or was this just a very good sounding mistake from when it was made in Lars´ basement way back in the 90´s?
All we know is that the basic sound was cool and we left it at that, and went on to focus on getting the low-end tight - but BIG!
The fruit of our labor is a pedal that has a great, throaty distortion with a nice bite to it but the low end and low midrange can be shaped in many ways, thanks to the low- and fat-boost knobs. This allows the player to dial in almost stupid amounts of lows, but the distortion stays tight, not muddy.
LOW-BOOST AND FAT-BOOST? ISN´T THAT OVERKILL?
Well, we could have left it at a “bass”-knob, but that will only get you so far. The low-boost will add a lot of what we all love about those heavy 4x12 cabs, but that is not necessarily what you need if you are looking for more “body” in the sound, although it can turn that small combo you play at jam-nights into something bigger.
The fat-boost is designed to add weight and punch to the sound, giving the top strings a lot of thickness – almost like you went up two steps in string gauge, and the punch is more of a “punch in the chest” than a “kick in the #€%”.
The secret to the Vulture is to adjust the boost and tone knobs for optimal sound when the gain is adjusted, just like on an amp. It is tempting to turn everything up, but we still remember what happened when we turned the boost knobs off and set the gain above 3 o´clock…”uhm, maybe I don´t need a two-channel amp afterall”.
Replay Box
T-Rex Replay Box press release
True stereo delay
- Analog dry signal
- Tap tempo footswitch
- Pristine and clear sound
- Up to 3 seconds of delay
- Incredibly small form factor
- Runs on standard 9VDC power
- True stereo operation (L/R inputs and outputs)
- Subdivision switch - allows choice of quarter, triplets or the sought-after dotted eighth delay
“CLEAR SKIES AHEAD”
We have had many requests for a more straight sounding delay pedal that is clearer and more true to the incoming guitar signal. By using new hardware, we not only created a very studio-like sounding delay, but we were able to increase the delay time to a maximum of 3 seconds. It sounds more modern and it doesn´t distort or warble – it merely sends out what you put in, only a little later and in a very pleasing way.
TAP AND DIVIDE…
Tap Tempo works great for keeping the delay time in sync with the guy banging on the skins, but there is something to be said about subdivisions. A straight up quarter note delay works great for most sounds, but the rhythmic pattern that emerges from a perfect dotted eighth delay is quite nice and triplets can be just the ticket in swing or more rootsy types of music, so we put in all three options.
You only have to tap the footswitch to the beat of the song, and the Replay Box will do the rest of the work for you by adjusting the delay time to 1/1, 2/3 or 3/4 of your foot taps, depending on the switch setting.
Try tapping a perfect triplet with your foot while you play… you will know why the switch comes in handy!
TRUE STEREO IN A COMPACT BOX
The Replay Box features stereo in- and outputs, so you get the most out of those stereo modulation boxes you sometimes step on. Not only is the dry stereo image kept intact, but the DSP processes each side individually, according to the knobs settings. It´s sort of like having two identical delay pedals for each side.
We are proud to offer all of this in a very small package. It took Sebastian some time to cram it all in there, but we understand the need for more features in smaller boxes. Besides, the “betcha can´t do this”-game is still a funny game to play, especially when you work with Sebastian.
The Replay Box delay is simple to use, it´s packed with the most sought-after features and the sound is solid as a rock. And just for the record, there´s no way you´re getting it in a smaller box than this.
Creamer
T-Rex Creamer press release
- 3 reverb types
- Tone control for adjusting the high frequencies of the reverb
- Analog dry signal keeps the tone intact
- High quality reverb algorithms
- Small, ultra simple operation - and versatility
MAJOR REVERB – IN MINOR CABINET
So, you finally got your rig dialed in and it sounds fantastic, but sometimes you feel like adding a bit of depth or airy-ness to it. You want to fill in the holes in your playing, add some ambience or you maybe just really like those dreamy, special sounds that seem to take on a life of their own.
HOWEVER, you don´t want to be lost in sub-menus or unfamiliar para-meters, your pedal board is pretty much packed with all your precious goodies and you don´t want to ruin that tone you finally nailed.
We have designed the Creamer reverb to be dead simple to operate, but with just enough room for tweaking, so you don´t feel limited in your search for the sonic equivalent of Grand Canyon or that small room we frequently visit every day.
ANALOG TECHNOLOGY
The Creamer never digitizes your beloved guitar signal. It simply mixes in the reverb sound with the analog dry signal, so your tone is not tampered with in any way. It features three different reverb algorithms, which can be further adjusted to your liking with the knobs – set them fairly low and you can get the classic, more subtle reverbs, but there are lots of spaciousness available once you start to dime the knobs!
The Creamer Reverb is your no nonsense, easy-to-use, great sounding reverb pedal that should enhance your playing in such a way, that you never really turn it off – things just sound better with a bit of cream on top!
Soulmate
T-Rex Soulmate press release
- 5 boutique pedals in 1
- FX loop insert with aux power plug for volume pedal or modulation pedals - after distortion/before delay
- Tuner included with display for note and up/down arrows. Mutes output for silent tuning
- Based on T-Rex classics - Møller, Mudhoney, Replica/Reptile and Room Mate
- Sleek looks, simple to operate, same quality sound as individual pedals
- Can be used as standalone pedals or in preset mode via mode switch
- Analog dry signal - never goes through AD/DA converters
- Comes with a padded bag and power supply
- Integrated switching system with 10 presets
- No patch cables or multiple power adaptors
- Updated signal path for fuller sound
- Stereo output
YOUR BEST FRIEND
We named it SoulMate because you can always depend upon it. At all times, through good and bad, it is always there to help you keep the ball rolling.
The SoulMate combines 5 pedals, a tuner and an integrated switching system in one. The included effects will give you all the bread and butter sounds you need and then some, and it will make you feel right at home when you start exploring the sounds.
The SoulMate can be used as if it was 5 pedals super glued together, but there´s more – the integrated switching system will let you activate any combination of the effects by a single press on a footswitch.
With 10 presets available, you are now free to do the “fretboard dance” and stop doing the “pedal dance”.
The effects are modified versions of some of our most popular pedals, and they have been carefully designed to work together. We even upgraded numerous components in the signal path for a fuller, bigger sound, and the dry signal is kept fully analog all the way through.
And we did not forget about all you two-amp players. The output of the SoulMate is stereo, so it splits your signal automatically.
THE EFFECTS
The overdrive, with its “Møller”-esque tone, is for low gain sounds and the distortion picks up the pace with more gain, that can be set for an aggressive, cutting tone or one that is sweet as honey… yellow honey.
The delay will give you everything from a slightly smooth, vintage delay to a modulated echo reminiscent of our Reptile units.
The reverb serves up four choices of RoomMate ambience, so there is something for everyone in here.
The boost effect gives your sound guy one less thing to worry about by offering an adjustable volume boost. There´s no sense in doing the solo of your life, if no one can hear it, right? Now they can!
TUNER/FX LOOP
We wanted the SoulMate to act, not only as a great collection of pedals, but also as a complete survival kit.
While the tuner does nothing for the sound - actually, it kills it completely when activated - very few guitarists could do a gig without one. Tuning is just like everyday traffic: Red is “No!” - green is “Go!”.
The FX loop is an insert point between the distortion and the delay. It can be used for inserting a volume pedal or for running the SoulMate´s overdrive/distortion in front of your amp and the delay/reverb/boost in the effects loop of your amp. The neatest thing about is that it has an aux power plug, so if you feel naked without that modulation pedal you have played for years, just patch it in and power it up.
We have taken all the essential tools of a working guitarist and stuffed them into a lightweight, easy to use box with the same great tone you get from individual pedals.
Maybe you just realize, that life as a guitarist is easier when you always have your SoulMate by your side, or…in your gig-bag. Now you can take your best mate with you everywhere you go!
Diva Drive
T-Rex Diva Drive press release
- Punchy gain structure with transparent voicing
- Allows blend between clean and overdriven signal
- Based on legendary JRC4558 design
- Quality components optimized for audio applications
- Coming in June
Neocomp
T-Rex Neocomp press release
- Studio compression in a small form factor
- Based on the Blackmer VCA (THAT corp.)
- Adjustable attack and release for fine tuning compression
- Adjustable ratio from 1:1 to 9:1
- Ideal for sustaining pop-chords as well as fast chicken pickin´
- Coming in June
Karma Boost
T-Rex Karma Boost
- Clean boost based on classic T-Rex buffer amplifier
- Adds bite and thickness to overdriven sounds
- Amplifies from unity gain to +16dB
- Ideal for solo boosts on electric/acoustic guitar
- Coming June
Quint Machine
T-Rex Quint Machine press release
- Octave up, octave down and a 5th up with individual volume controls
- Master mix knob
- Fast, polyphonic tracking
- Cool bass/organ/power chord sounds
- Coming June
Tunemaster
T-Rex Tunemaster press release
- Ultra-simple operation
- Big note display with red up/down indicators
- Green leds surrounding the display for ”in tune” indication
- Selectable true bypass or buffered bypass
- Adjustable output in buffered bypass for long signal chains
- Coming june
Shafter
T-Rex Shafter press release
- 3 wah tones
- Custom made coils for more pronounced wah sound
- Adjustable boost and slope for fine tuning the sound
- Light controlled operation for smooth pedal movement and no wear of potentiometer
- Hot spot switch allows classic or “from heal to toe” sweep
- Coming May