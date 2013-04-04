Musikmesse 2013: Palmer unveils Mutterstolz distortion pedal

According to the Googles, Mutterstolz translates as 'proud mother'

MUSIKMESSE 2013: German effects specialist Palmer is set to unveil its latest stompbox, a three-in-one tube-driven overdrive, distortion and boost pedal dubbed the Mutterstolz (translation: proud mother).

Described as Palmer's "new pride and joy", the Mutterstolz offers tube driven tone, courtesy of an ECC83 valve, as well as true bypass switching. Controls include 'Destruction' (distortion level), 'Mother' (volume), 'Color' (tone) and 'Dirt', which is used to fine tune the harmonic behaviour of the pedal's distortion tones.

MSRP is €128.00 (approx. $164.00/£109.00), but there's no word on availability/distribution just yet.

If you want to want to swing by Palmer at Musikmesse next week and check out the Mutterstolz for yourself, you'll find them in Hall 8.0, Booth C50.