Musikmesse 2013: Fender new models in pictures
Cabronita Telecaster Thinline
MUSIKMESSE 2013: Fender has revealed its full guitar line-up for the show, and it's full of pleasant surprises, including new Cabronita models, nitrocellulose-finishes in the Classic Series and plenty more besides. Read on for the full lowdown...
Fender says:
"The Cabronita Telecaster Thinline combines Fender’s striking Cabronita styling with traditional lightweight Thinline design. With its semi-hollow ash body with f hole and dual Fideli’Tron™ humbucking pickups, it’s a truly distinctive and powerful take on Fender’s first electric guitar.
Other features include a modern “C”-shaped maple neck with urethane finish, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and black-dot inlays, three-way toggle pickup switching, single-ply pickguard (black on White Blonde and Two-color Sunburst models; white on Shoreline Gold model), single knurled-chrome master volume control and vintage-style string-through-body Stratocaster® hard-tail bridge."
Fender Cabronita Precision
Fender says:
"The Cabronita Precision Bass takes Fender’s revolutionary first bass and decks it out in distinctive and powerful Cabronita style. Features include an alder body with forearm contour, “C”-shaped maple neck with gloss urethane finish, 9.5”-radius maple cap fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets and black-dot inlays, single Fideli’Tron™ humbucking bass pickup, single-ply pickguard (black on 2-Color Sunburst model; white on Black and Candy Apple Red models), modern High Mass bridge, knurled chrome control knobs (master volume, master tone) side-mounted output jack and vintage-style reverse tuners."
Fender Cabronita
Here's a new finish for the standard Cabronita, an eye-catching Candy Apple Red.
Classic Series '50s Precision Laquer
Fender says:
"Introduced in the early 1950s, the Precision Bass profoundly affected the sound of popular music and quickly became an indispensable instrument for musicians everywhere. It introduced a deep and powerful new sound into the rocking and rolling 1950s and set a new stage for great sounds to come in the ensuing decades.
The Classic Series '50s Precision Bass Lacquer delivers the distinctive 1950s-era look, sound and vibe of those first Fender basses, with vintage style and an authentic nitrocellulose lacquer finish on its alder body. Other features include a "C"-shaped maple neck, 7.25"-radius maple fingerboard with 20 vintage-style frets and black-dot inlays, vintage-style split single-coil pickup, gold anodized pickguard, four-saddle American Vintage bass bridge, and vintage-style reverse tuners. Tweed case included."
Classic Series '50s Stratocaster Laquer
Fender says:
:During rock music's infancy in 1950s, Fender introduced a revolutionary new guitar—the Stratocaster. With its sleekly contoured two-horned body, triple-pickup layout and innovative tremolo bridge, it redefined the possibilities for guitarists everywhere and set the stage for unimagined musical heights to come.
"he Classic Series '50s Stratocaster Lacquer epitomized the instrument in the era of its origin, with an authentic nitrocellulose lacquer finish on its alder body. Other features include a "soft V"shaped tinted maple neck, 7.25"-radius maple fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets and black-dot inlays, three vintage-style single-coil pickups with staggered alnico pole pieces and five-way switching, single-ply white pickguard, aged control knobs and switch tip, vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge and vintage-style tuners. Tweed case included."
Classic Series '50s Telecaster Lacquer
Fender says:
"Fender revolutionized popular music and guitar playing in the early 1950s with the introduction of the Telecaster guitar. Designed simply, smartly and elegantly, it quickly became a trusted and revered go-to instrument for guitarists everywhere, and it created a new sound for the 1950s and decades to come at the very heart of popular music.
The Classic Series '50s Telecaster Lacquer evokes the instrument in the decade of its origin, with an authentic nitrocellulose lacquer finish on its ash body. Other features include a "C"-shaped maple neck, 7.25"-radius maple fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets and black-dot inlays, dual vintage-style single-coil alnico pickups with three-way switching, single-ply white pickguard, knurled chrome control knobs, vintage-style string-through-body bridge with three chrome “barrel” saddles, and vintage-style tuners. Tweed case included."
Classic Series '60s Jazz Bass Lacquer
Fender says:
"The Jazz Bass debuted in 1960 and captured the essence of the era—an instrument as great sounding and groundbreaking as the decade itself. Strong, clear and versatile, it gave bassists everywhere a powerful new voice and a fast new feel that would only grow bolder in the decades that followed.
The Classic Series '60s Jazz Bass Lacquer evokes the instrument in the decade of its origin, with vintage style and an authentic nitrocellulose lacquer finish on its sleekly offset alder body. Other features include an ultra-slim "C"-shaped maple neck, 7.25"-radius rosewood fingerboard with 20 vintage-style frets and white-dot inlays, dual vintage-style single-coil alnico pickups, four-ply brown shell pickguard, four-saddle American Vintage bass bridge, and vintage-style reverse tuners. Tweed case included."
Classic Series '60s Stratocaster Lacquer
Fender says:
"During the 1960s, rock music truly came into its own when musicians re-wrote the book on electric guitar by conjuring fantastic sounds and styles never before imagined. Leading the sonic charge during that exciting decade was the Stratocaster, which became not only an even more versatile musical tool, but also a true cultural symbol.
The Classic Series '60s Stratocaster Lacquer evokes that golden chapter in Fender history with an authentic nitrocellulose lacquer finish on its sleek alder body. Other features include a "C"-shaped maple neck, 7.25"-radius rosewood fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets and vintage-style ivory-dot inlays, three vintage-style single-coil pickups with five-way switching, multi-ply pickguard, aged control knobs and switch tip, vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge and vintage-style tuners. Tweed case included."
Standard Series Stratocaster HSS Plus Top
Fender says:
The Standard Stratocaster HSS Plus Top delivers famous Fender tone and classic style, with the added elegance of a flame maple top on the alder body.
Other features include single-coil neck and middle pickups, humbucking bridge pickup, tinted maple neck with modern "C"-shaped profile and satin urethane back finish, rosewood or maple fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets and 9.5" radius, three-ply parchment pickguard and parchment control knobs, vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge and '70s-style headstock logo.
in Tobacco Sunburst (rosewood fingerboard) and Aged Cherry Burst (maple fingerboard).
