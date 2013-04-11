Musikmesse 2013: Fender new models in pictures

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Fender has revealed its full guitar line-up for the show, and it's full of pleasant surprises, including new Cabronita models, nitrocellulose-finishes in the Classic Series and plenty more besides. Read on for the full lowdown...

Fender says:

"The Cabronita Telecaster Thinline combines Fender’s striking Cabronita styling with traditional lightweight Thinline design. With its semi-hollow ash body with f hole and dual Fideli’Tron™ humbucking pickups, it’s a truly distinctive and powerful take on Fender’s first electric guitar.

Other features include a modern “C”-shaped maple neck with urethane finish, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and black-dot inlays, three-way toggle pickup switching, single-ply pickguard (black on White Blonde and Two-color Sunburst models; white on Shoreline Gold model), single knurled-chrome master volume control and vintage-style string-through-body Stratocaster® hard-tail bridge."

