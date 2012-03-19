Musikmesse 2012: Ruokangas Guitars announces Mojo King and Steambass FL

FRANKFURT MUSIKMESSE 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Our new supercharged Mojo version forges together the coolest features of our classic bolt-on models. With the clever steel bridge pickup ring all the twang is preserved even though we've added a trem!

Mojo King features a newly designed all-passive wiring that offers super versatile switching options in a simple to use package. Other features include alder body, maple neck and arctic birch fretboard - all the wood materials are thermo treated and come from sustainable sources.

The custom options include various new candy colours, hardware colours and much more. You can tweak the playability to fit exactly to your taste by selecting the neck profile, fret size, fret material and neck finish type from our plentiful selection. Price starting from 3200 euros (including 23 percent VAT).

Steambass FL

We introduced our first bass model in 2011 and it has already gotten rave reviews from our happy customers So far we've offered the 4-string Steambass in two different versions - the Classic and Deluxe. Now both of those models are available fretless as well!

The features include thermo treated alder body and maple neck, ingenious Wilkinson WB2P bridge, Gotoh GB11 tuners and Steambass Custom Jazz pickups. The smooth ebony fretboard is inlaid with cool fret markers that are not only super stylish but also very helpful! The custom options include loads of colours, pickguards, neck profiles, fret sizes and much more! Price starting from 2600 euros (including 23% VAT).

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Ruokangas

