Musikmesse 2011: Ampeg launches BA Series combo practice amps

MUSIKMESSE 2011 Press Release: Ampeg proudly announces the ultra-compact, incredibly affordable new BA-108 and BA-110. Ideal for virtually any practice environment, these latest additions to the highly successful BA Series combos are the first-ever genuine Ampeg amps designed specifically for entry-level bassists.

"Classic tone, lightweight and rugged design, practice-friendly features…," remarks Ampeg product manager, Zane Williams. "The new BA Series combo amps are the very definition of a portable practice amp."

The 25-watt BA-108 and 35-watt BA-110 are perfect for beginning bassists, offering tools like 3-band EQ, MP3 input and a headphone out for silent practice. The high-output, custom-designed 8˝ (BA-108) and 10˝ (BA-110) speakers are specifically matched to the powerful amplifiers for optimal performance.

The impact resistant, tilt-back cabinet design features durable black tolex, white piping and Ampeg's classic logo badge. The designs are lightweight and portable (both under 32 lbs / 14.5 kg), each with an integrated carrying handle.

The BA-108 will be €125 inc tax & £105 inc VAT and the BA-110 will be €225 inc tax & £189 inc VAT.

