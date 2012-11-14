MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

Another week, another round of new tracks filtered through the collective ears of the MusicRadar team.

Donald Fagen - I'm Not The Same Without You

Fagen recently returned with the groove-laden Sunken Condos, his first solo outing in more than six years. Lead track I'm Not The Same Without You is typically slick, twisting and turning in new directions just as you think you have its measure. (Ben Rogerson)

Public Service Broadcasting - Everest

Public Service Broadcasting do an excellent job marrying vintage audio samples to uplifiting indie pop, and they've excelled themselves with Everest, their latest single. It's almost enough to make you want to take a stroll up the world's highest mountain, if it wasn't such bloody hard work. (Rob Power)

Johnny Marr - The Messenger

Since leaving The Smiths in 1987, Johnny Marr has played with a boatload of acts, but the one thing he hasn't done is release his own album. That all changes in February, when the ever-artful guitarist issues The Messenger. The title cut is a marvelous appetizer, mixing waves of echoey guitar lines with Marr's own dreamy, wistful vocals. OK, he's hooked us, now reel us in with the full-length. (Joe Bosso)

Nicolas Jaar - Play The Drums For Me

This new one from low-key house hero Nicolas Jaar has emerged as part of a new mix CD by legendary German DJ Acid Pauli. As is normally the case with classic Jaar tunes, very little actually happens but that inactivity plays out in fantastically moody, deep fashion. (Si Truss)

Allah-Las - Catamaran

Trebly guitars, a bassline that struts all over the place, laid back drums and a vocalist who thinks it's 1965 - this is basically everything I want from any band, ever. More of this sort thing, please. (RP)

Jessie Ware - No To Love (George Fitzgerald remix)

Much like Lana Del Rey before her, Mercury Prize nominee Jessie Ware seems to be acting as something of a hub for rising producers looking to prove their remixing skills. Disclosure did a brilliant job earlier this year, now house golden boy George Fitzgerald is stepping up with this excellent reworking. (ST)