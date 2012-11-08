MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

Another week, another selection of new music. Below are a handful of the new tracks that have been gracing the MusicRadar stereo this week.

Foals - Inhaler

Filthy, dirty Foals, just how we like them. They've got a new album coming, and if Inhaler is any indication of the direction they're travelling, it's going to be a beast. Hooray for Oxford's finest funkateers. (Rob Power)

Bicep - Feel It

Between their comprehensive chronicling of house music via their Feel My Bicep blog and their own retro-tinged productions, London duo Bicep are one of the most likeable outfits in UK dance music right now. To celebrate the blog turning four years old this week the pair are giving this track away free. (Si Truss)

Spirit Family Reunion - 100 Greenback Dollar Bills

The six-piece Spirit Family Reunion may hail from Brooklyn, but they'll have you thinking they stepped right out of the Appalacian Mountains. Straddling traditional folk and bluegrass with a fervor that sometimes approximates a revival meeting, they combine guitar, banjo, accordion, fiddle and Lord knows what else for a sound that is stomping, whooping and uplifting. 100 Greenback Dollar Bills is from their new album, No Separation. Listen and be healed. (Joe Bosso)

Scuba - Hardbody

This latest release from UK underground hero turned Berlin mainstay Scuba is due out next month. It's a lovely exercise in emotive, synth-heavy house music - richly textured, catchy as hell and very danceable. (ST)