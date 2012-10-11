MusicRadar Playlist: this week's office listening

Another weekly round-up of the new music that's floating team MusicRadar's boat. Below you'll find embeds of the new stuff our various team members are enjoying this week.

Let us know what you're listening to, what you're enjoying, and what's inspiring your music making via Twitter and Facebook.

Tame Impala - Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

Sublime psyche-rock from Tame Impala's new album Lonerism, with a huge chorus and a rhythm section that sounds for all the world like Macca and Ringo circa Abbey Road. (Rob Power)

Happa - Beat Of The Drum

Leeds-based producer Happa is something of a musical prodigy, being that he's only 15 years old and already turning out bass-drenched house tunes the likes of which most of us can only dream of constructing. Despite a few tracks and remixes kicking about online, this number for Church is his first official release. (Si Truss)

Jake Bugg - Two Fingers

Nottingham's man of the minute proves the hype is justified. Two Fingers is like Dylan fronting The La's, with a video featuring This Is England's Vicky McClure. Precision engineered excellence. (RP)

Kaki King - Great Round Burn

Kaki King is an acclaimed musician, heralded for her percussive brand of guitar playing, which has been compared (rightly) to the late Michael Hedges. This enchanting track, performed with the string quartet ETHEL, is from her new album, Glow. (Joe Bosso)

Daft Punk's Yves Saint Laurent Junior Kimbrough mixtape

Last week French icons Daft Punk provided the soundtrack for Yves Saint Laurent's Paris Fashion Week show. Rather than any of their own material, the duo served up a 15-minute mixtape composed entirely of music by the late blues icon Junior Kimbrough. A quarter hour of music from one of blues' most unique icons, mixed in hypnotic fashion by men who certainly know how to knock out a mixtape. (ST)

Drenge - I Wanna Break You In Half

Stomping south Yorkshire rock and roll, with riffs to spare. It'll make you think the inside of your head is dirty. (RP)