Muse debut new song Madness, first official single from album, The 2nd Law

"We're trying to see if we can challenge the laptop," says Matthew Bellamy

Madness, despite its title, finds Matthew Bellamy in a mellow mood
Last week, we got a full-song taste of the upcoming Muse album, The 2nd Law, with the high-octane dubstep track, Unsustainable.

Today, however, comes the first "official" single, Madness, which cools things down considerably. Over a hypnotic, wobbly bassline, guitarist Matthew Bellamy croons. It's a stark contrast to the positively unhinged electronic bonanza of Unsustainable, and a clear indication that The 2nd Law will be a varied affair.

"We are defined by the fact that we can't be defined by anybody," Bellamy told Rolling Stone recently.

The 2nd Law, the follow-up to Muse's 2009 album, The Resistance, will be issued 2 October.