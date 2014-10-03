Mono introduces Guitar Sleeve & Bass Sleeve

Building on its already formidable range of high-end cases, Mono has launched the Guitar Sleeve and Bass Sleeve, which offer a minimalist way of transporting your instrument, while still packing Mono's legendary level of protection.

Based on the Vertigo hybrid case design, both Sleeves pack Mono's Headlock neck suspension system to automatically secure your guitar when zipped in, while the Top-Loading design allows you to whip your guitar out with ease. At the bottom of the case, a slim EVA insole keeps your instrument's body off the ground and protects from strap pin damage.

The Guitar Sleeve and Bass Sleeve are available in Jet Black and Ash colours for £99. For more info, check out the official Mono website.