Mix and blend guitars and effects with Radial's Mix-Blender pedal

Fine purveyor of signal routing solutions, Radial has unveiled the latest in the Tonebone line, the handy Mix-Blender, which offers the ability to run two instruments into a blendable effects loop.

For guitarists, bassists and keyboard players, that means running clean, unaffected tone in conjunction with effects - particularly handy for keeping low-end and definition in the mix.

Both of the pedal's inputs feature 100% discrete Class A buffers and adjustable level controls, too, further expanding the flexibility.

The Mix-Blender is powered via a nine-volt power supply, and available now for $169.99.