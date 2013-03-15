Mike Keneally Band UK/European tour begins next week!

For the first time ever, world-renowned virtuoso guitarist and multi-instrumentalist/composer Mike Keneally is bringing a full band from the US to share his remarkably inventive musical vision in 13 cities in the UK and Europe in March and April, supporting his latest Exowax Recordings release, Wing Beat Fantastic: Songs written by Mike Keneally & Andy Partridge.

The Mike Keneally Band features longtime Keneally compadres Bryan Beller (The Aristocrats, Steve Vai, Dethklok) on bass, drummer Joe Travers (Duran Duran, Zappa Plays Zappa), and guitarist Rick Musallam (Ben Taylor, Cirque du Soleil).

Supporting the Mike Keneally Band's first European tour will be Godsticks, an adventurous UK-based trio consisting of Darran Charles on vocals, guitar and keys, Steve Roberts on drums and keys and bassist Dan Nelson. Their new album is The Envisage Conundrum.

The tour dates are as follows:

March 20 - Borderline, London (tickets)

March 21 - Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff (tickets)

March 22 - Night & Day Cafe, Manchester (tickets)

March 23 - The Cluny, Newcastle (tickets)

March 24 - The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh (tickets)

March 27 - Paradox, Tilburg (tickets)

March 28 - Cafe Central, Weinheim, Germany (tickets)

March 29 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands (tickets)

March 30 - Der Club, Heiligenhaus, Germany (tickets: +49 2056 6483)

March 31 - Bergkeller, Reichenbach, Germany (tickets)

April 2 - Kellerperle, Würzburg, Germany (tickets)

April 3 - Spirit of 66, Verviers, Belgium (tickets)