Mick Ralphs's top 5 tips for guitarists

When MusicRadar speaks to Mick Ralphs, the veteran guitarist is preparing to re-join his Bad Company bandmates for their first UK tour in six years.

Ralphs sat out the band’s US summer run, with the UK-based 72-year-old citing the rigours of long transatlantic touring as the reason behind the decision.

But, he is raring to go as Bad Co prepare to hit the UK’s arenas this month.

“It’s heartwarming that we’re playing in arenas again,” Mott The Hoople founder Ralphs says. “When we started off all those years ago, we never thought all this time later we’d still be playing these songs. I have to say, though, I did listen to some of the old stuff yesterday in the car and it sounded remarkably fresh. It doesn’t sound dated at all.

These songs never feel stale; they always feel vibrant and relevant and we play them with the same passion and energy

“That’s amazing really because these songs are from 30 or 40 years ago. It’s nice to sit back and listen to the old material ahead of the tour, because once an album is done I don’t really ever listen to it. I just hear them on the radio every now and then and think, ‘Oh, that sounds quite good.’

"These songs never feel stale; they always feel vibrant and relevant, and we play them with the same passion and energy. We’re not churning it out; we go through the whole performance as if it’s all new because it is all exciting to us.

It may be 20 years since Bad Company’s last studio album, but Ralphs reveals that he would be open to working on new material as well as playing more shows after the UK dates.

“I’d like to think we’ll do more [shows] after this tour,” he says. “Maybe we’ll sit down and discuss what to do next year. I’m still writing songs - I try out new songs with my blues band. It would be nice to talk to Paul and Simon about it all, and I’d like to do more.”

As a man with almost 50 years of experience at the top under his belt, Ralphs has plenty of wisdom to share, so that’s exactly what we asked him to do. Here, we present Mick Ralphs’ top five tips for guitarists.

