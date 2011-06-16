Metallica record album with Lou Reed

Metallica lou reed

Metallica have recorded an album's worth of material with Lou Reed, according to a post on the band's official site. And Metallica are "beyond excited" about sharing those 10 songs with the world…

"Ever since we had the pleasure of performing with Lou at the 25th Anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Madison Square Garden in October of 2009, we have been kicking around the idea of making a record together," reads the post.

"Some of you astute Bay Area residents may have picked up news of recent Lou Reed sightings in the greater San Francisco area and we have indeed been working at our home studio at HQ on and off over the last few months.

"In what would be lightning speed for a Metallica related project, we recorded ten songs during this time and while at this moment we're not exactly sure when you'll hear it, we're beyond excited to share with you that the recording sessions wrapped up last week."

(Via: Guitarnoize)