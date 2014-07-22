Mesa/Boogie unveils Cabclone cabinet simulator

Image 1 of 3 Mesa/Boogie Cabclone Image 2 of 3 Mesa/Boogie Cabclone Image 3 of 3 Mesa/Boogie Cabclone

It's a company traditionally associated with rows of 4x12s, but Mesa/Boogie has now unleashed the Cabclone cabinet simulator, which does away with those pesky cabinets.

An alternative to micing your amp, the Cabclone features a built-in amp load to allow you to plug your guitar amp's speaker output straight into a recording interface, mixing desk or even headphones - ideal for cranked valve tones at late-night practice sessions.

A passive design ensures the Cabclone will run without a power supply, and the unit includes a three-position cabinet voicing switch for open-back, closed-back and vintage closed-back simulations, plus an XLR direct output, line level output and headphone output.

The Cabclone will be available in the UK from August, with an RRP of £219.