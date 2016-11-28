Mesa/Boogie launches Subway Bass DI-Preamp pedal, ultra-portable D-800+ Class D amp and cabinets
Introduction
Last year, Mesa/Boogie put its own stamp on Class D bass amps with the D-800, and now the company has expanded the concept further with the D-800+, as well as new cabs and, perhaps most enticingly, the Bass DI-Preamp pedal.
All of the new launches land in the UK on 15 December - read on for the full skinny…
Mesa/Boogie Subway Bass DI-Preamp
The Subway Bass DI-Preamp crams the tone and features of the D-800 bass head into a DI pedal, which packs a wide array of EQ controls, as well as options for active/passive basses, a deep switch and preamp/direct outs with ground lift.
Features
- Made in Petaluma, California
- Preamp derived from the renowned Subway D-800 Bass Amp
- Active/Passive Input Switch
- Preamplifier features: Input Gain, Variable Voicing (Flat to Vintage Scoop), Fully Active 4-Band EQ (+/- 12dB of Bass, Low-Mid, High-Mid, Treble) plus Deep Switch (for enhanced low-end) and Master Volume
- Balanced XLR Direct Mic Level Out with Pre/Post & Ground Lift Switches
- Line Level Preamp Outputs - Unbalanced & Balanced with Ground Lift Switch (drives any power amp)
- Instrument-Thru Output
- Powered by AC or Battery, auto-switches to battery if AC fails
Mesa/Boogie Subway D800+ Class D Bass Amp
The D-800+ builds on the D-800 by adding enhanced EQ options - including semi-parametric sweepable low and high-mids, a bright switch and adjustable high-pass filter - plus a series effects loop, tuner output and mute footswitch jack.
Features
- Made in Petaluma, California
- Class D Power with 8/4 or 2 Ohm Impedance Switch for optimum Power to Load Performance
- 800 Watts @ 4 or 2 Ohms (400 @ 8)
- Active/Passive Input Switch
- Play/Mute Switch
- Preamplifier features: Input Gain with Clip Indicator (O/D LED), Variable High-Pass Filter (30Hz – 150Hz), Variable Voicing (Flat to Vintage Scoop), Fully Active 4-Band EQ (+/- 12dB of Bass, Low-Mid, High-Mid, Treble) with Sweepable (variable) Low-Mid (150Hz-1800Hz) & High-Mid (300Hz-5000Hz) Frequency Controls with Deep Switch (for enhanced low-end) & Bright Switch (for enhanced top-end) and Master Volume
- Balanced XLR Line Out with Pre/Post, Line/Mic & Ground Lift Switches
- Series FX Loop
- Tuner Output (back panel)
- Mute Footswitch Jack (footswitch sold separately)
- Headphone Output
- Auxiliary Input
- Protection & Limit LED Indicators
- 2 Speakon Speaker Output Jacks
- Fan Cooled
- Gig Bag w/Strap
- Weight: 6.3 LBS.
- Dimensions: 2.625” H x 13.25” W x 10.15” D
Mesa/Boogie 2x10 Subway Diagonal Ultra-Lite Bass Cabinet
This 2x10 cab handles 600W and is designed to stack on top of any of Mesa's other Subway cabs, whether they be 2x10, 1x12 or 1x15.
You'll need deep pockets to own more than one of these, mind…
Features
- Tuned Front Ported Tri-Port Porting with Aviation style bracing (superior strength/reduced weight)
- Lightweight Italian Poplar Cabinets – Legendary Mesa Quality Construction
- Custom Subway Neodymium Speakers & High Frequency Horn w/Premium Attenuator
- Combination Speakon 1⁄4” Input and Parallel Output
- Recessed, Flip-Out Metal Handles
- Black Bronco Vinyl with Black Metal Grille
- Lexan Corners
- Slip Cover
- 2x10 Diagonal, 600 Watts RMS, 8 Ohm (only)
- Weight: 43 lbs / Dimensions: 21” H / 19 ¼” W / 18 ¼” D