Mesa/Boogie announces King Snake

Mesa/Boogie has announced the Limited Edition King Snake, an version of the amplifier that first introduced the Boogie brand to the world over 40 years ago.

Essentially an updated take on the legendary MKI Boogie that Carlos Santana used on his 1972-3 tour, the King Snake emulates the look and sound of the original while adding in a few key updates.

Featuring an updated reverb circuit, an FX loop and a new Fillmore speaker, plus edge moulding and embossed leather covering, the King Snake will only be available in 1x12 combo configuaration.

Shipping in January, each amplifier also includes a metal plate on the rear signed by Randall Smith and Carlos Santana, and we're predicting it's going to be pretty popular - it's only going to be produced in small numbers, so you'd better start saving now if you want to get your hands on one in 2014.

Mesa/Boogie press release

In 1971, at the crossroads of Vintage and Modern amplified guitar sounds, stood two pioneers, Randall Smith and Carlos Santana, and the little amp that could... the Boogie®.

The passion, creativity and dedication of these two artists intersecting at that revolutionary time in music history can only be called fate, and the resulting impact on the guitar’s voice will be felt forever more. With so many FIRSTS, that set the world’s pro guitarists on their collective ear, the Boogie® ushered out the old notion of a guitar amp and transformed it once and for all into a legitimate instrument.

The Limited Edition King Snake™ is legendary in both sound and story because it is the direct descendant of the original Mark I™ Boogie that stood alone at that intersection so long ago. That amp was the transitional link between the low-gain single-channel amps of yesteryear and today’s current high-gain, multi-channel footswitching amplifiers.

Before the Boogie’s appearance back then, players had to turn an amp all the way up to get overdrive and sustain and it occurred in the power section, which of course was LOUD. With the creation of the world’s first high-gain tube preamp in 1970, found only in the little Boogie by MESA Engineering®, players could achieve sustain and singing tube overdrive at any volume. Revolutionary!

The rest is history – and while it is correct to say that the little high-gain, high-power 1x12 Boogie Combo changed guitar and popular music forever, the story doesn't end there…