Melissa Etheridge's top 5 tips for guitarists

Melissa Etheridge has a little secret. "It's kind of funny to talk about," says the Oscar winner and two-time Grammy winner. "I used to kid other people about it, but the fact is, yep, I'm a guitar nerd." She lets out a throaty laugh and roars, "Put me in a room with a bunch of guitars and pedals, and that's it – I'm full-out geekin'!

"A lot of girls don’t geek out on guitars like guys do," Etheridge continues. "It takes a subtle understanding of the instrument. I think a woman playing the guitar is more right-brained; we’re more about feeling and emotion than technique. But when I finally crossed over into technique, I was like, ‘This is cool!’ And it is – it's the coolest thing."

And she's not shy about spreading the word. This past summer, prior to the release of her 13th studio album, This Is M.E., which, coincidentally, is the debut album on her new label, ME Records, Etheridge embarked on a solo tour in which she stood on stage with 10 or so of her beloved six- and 12-string friends behind her in a semi-circle. "It was like a guitar playland," she says. "On some songs I used a looper. I created these loops right there on the spot and played guitar over them – different rhythms or leads. It looked like magic to the audience. They thought I was some sort of guitar genius. That was a lot of fun."

As she has done on her other albums, Etheridge approached the recording of This Is M.E. with an ear toward capturing her full-band live sound. "I like records to sounds like records, but not to the point where I can't reproduce a song on stage," she explains. "I layer guitars, but I don't go overboard. On this record, I would either start with my 12-string acoustic, like on Take My Number, or on some numbers, like Ain’t That Bad, the bedrock sound is my ’82 Les Paul Custom. And we don't lose those main guitars, no matter what else we put on the tracks."

On the following pages, Etheridge runs down her top five tips for guitarists, two of which emphasize having confidence in developing one's sound. "It's so important," she stresses. "In addition to your words and melodies, your signature sound is all you really have as an artist. And even when you're giving a nod to one of your idols, you can still be yourself."

To wit, Etheridge points to the rousing rocker I Won't Be Alone Tonight. "It's total Bruce," she gushes. "When [producer] Jon Levine got together, we bonded over our love of Bruce Springsteen, so I said, ‘Hey, let’s create something that we wish Bruce would make’ – you know, that kind of song we’d love to hear from him again. I sat down with my guitar and wrote I Won’t Be Alone Tonight, which is unabashedly Bruce-love. It's not a rip, it's more like a tribute, but I couldn't have done that if I wasn't comfortable in my own sound and who I am.”

Melissa Etheridge's This Is M.E. is available at iTunes and Amazon. For more information and for tour dates, visit Etheridge's official website. And read on for her top five tips for guitarists.