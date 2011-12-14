Megadeth's Dave Mustaine launches Guitar Prodigy app

Whether you have two necks or one (on your guitar!), Dave Mustaine will help you become a better player. © Â Brian Hineline ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

We know how it is. You've been struggling to learn Megadeth's Holy Wars...The Punishment Due, but no matter how hard you try, you just can't nail it. And as for those free transcriptions on the internet, they've been totally useless. What to do?

Fear not, it's Dave Mustaine to the rescue! That's right, the metal master himself is going to show you the proper way to play Megadeth tunes by way of a new app he's created with the Rock Prodigy team. Called Dave Mustaine: Guitar Prodigy, the app is available today on iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch.

Mustaine and his pro guitar team coach fans through each lesson. The application uses real master tracks and listens to every note played, providing instant feedback on your performance.

Dave Mustaine: Guitar Prodigy includes several Megadeth hits like Tornado Of Souls, Holy Wars…The Punishment Due, and Public Enemy No. 1 from Megadeth's new album TH1RT3EN. Also included are a number of progressive bite-sized "Micro Lessons" created by Mustaine himself covering areas like rhythm, technique and theory.

"If you have a guitar, if you can run an app, you will soon be playing classic Megadeth songs, like Holy Wars and Tornado Of Souls, and also our new hit single, Public Enemy No.1!" says Mustaine. "I personally reviewed all of these songs, so no more bunk transcriptions and bad tabs; it's just like having a private guitar lesson from me. Also with my app, you can actually slow the parts down to make sure they are perfect!!"

Dave Mustaine: Guitar Prodigy can be found at iTunes or in Apple's App store.