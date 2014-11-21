Me in my studio: Vashti Bunyan

“A year ago my 2008 15-inch Macbook started getting the scrolling black screen and I was told to expect it to only last another three months. So the dilemma: get a new one and have to upgrade Logic and Pro Tools, or get another one of similar age and running the same OS as mine?

“Went to eBay and found a 17-inch model (which sadly doesn't exist anymore) and I really like it - and the other one is still fine. So on one I use Logic (for recording), and on the other I use Pro Tools (for editing), and I have an Air by the side for looking up what to do when everything goes wrong.”