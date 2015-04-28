Me and my guitar with Striking Matches

You may have heard this country rock duo's songs without even knowing it if you've tuned into the hit US TV show Nashville. Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis have had eight of their compositions performed on it so far, and have just released their own debut album, Nothing But The silence, ahead of a UK tour.

Aside from their special vocal dynamic, Sarah and Justin are both talented lead guitarists too. In this new interview they show Total Guitar the Takamine guitars they count on the most, onstage and off.

Striking Matches play the following dates in May:



May 8 - Union Chapel, London (sold out)

May 9 - The Fleece, Bristol

May 10 - The Deaf Institute, Manchester (sold out)

May 11 - Oran Mor, Glasgow