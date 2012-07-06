Me And My Guitar: Joe Duplantier, Gojira

In the latest Me And My Guitar, Joe Duplantier, frontman and guitarist of acclaimed French metallers Gojira, talks us through his custom-made Jackson SLS-3 Soloist.

Joe worked closely with Jackson to develop the guitar to his specifications and is now discussing the possibility of issuing a signature model. Check out the video to find out more.

Me And My Guitar is a new video regular in which we talk to well-known guitarists of all genres, shapes and sizes about the instruments that they love and the stories behind them.

