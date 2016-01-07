Me and my guitar interview with Mark Tremonti

We have a special edition of Me And My Guitar backstage this time with Mark Tremonti showing us two unique PRS models he's currently roadtesting. The Mark Tremonti Concept guitar is a work in progress that was the subject of much online debate when Mark first used it live last year. It's a massive departure for PRS in terms of shape and Mark gives us the full story so far on how he helped design it.

And that's not all, he also gives us the lowdown on an intriguing 'Hybrid Baritone' version of his signature model he's using too.

The latest Tremonti album Cauterize is out now, and it's follow-up Dust will be released in April.