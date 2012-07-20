Me And My Guitar: Gus G, Firewind/Ozzy Osbourne

We sat down with Gus G, guitarist with Ozzy Osbourne and Firewind, backstage at last month's Download festival and the metal maestro talked us through his latest ESP signature model, the Gus G NT III. See what Gus had to say about it in the video above.

The NT III is the most recent iteration of Gus' signature ESP and features a number of unique features, including Gus' signature pickups, inlays and hardware choices. It's not the only guitar gear to bear his name either, Blackstar recently announced the Gus G Blackfire 200 signature amplifier, a first for the UK brand.

Me And My Guitar is a new video regular in which we talk to well-known guitarists of all genres, shapes and sizes about the instruments that they love and the stories behind them.

