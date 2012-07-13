Me And My Guitar: Ben Sansom, Lower Than Atlantis

This time we speak to Ben Sansom, lead guitarist for fast-rising UK alt rockers Lower Than Atlantis who tells us all about his 1976 Gibson Les Paul Custom, which he bought online and that (if you're feeling really geeky) features some lesser-spotted chrome hardware.

Lower Than Atlantis are playing festivals throughout the summer, before they release their major label debut, Changing Tune, through Island Records on 10 September.

Lower Than Atlantis - If The World Was To End