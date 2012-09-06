Me And My Guitar: Barroné, Fearless Vampire Killers

In this week's Me And My Guitar video Barroné from Norfolk death-pop merchants Fearless Vampire Killers talks about his customised Washburn KC-LTD.

Barroné inherited the guitar from his father and it's seen some sizeable changes to the basic setup, not to mention a couple of his own unique aesthetic quirks. Check it out in the video above to see what we mean.

Fearless Vampire Killers head out around the UK on the 'Killing Is Dead' tour this October. Head to the Fearless Vampire Killers site for more information on that and check out their recent video, Could We Burn, Darling?, below.