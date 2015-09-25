Mayday Parade's Alex Garcia talks new album Black Lines

Recorded in a converted church studio and produced by Mike Sapone (Brand New, Taking Sunday), Black Lines invites more anthemic rock from the quintet, yet without straying too far from the energetic bounce of their pop-punk roots. And just as lead single Keep In Mind, Transmogrification Is A New Technology promised, Mayday Parade have plenty to offer in the way of boutique crunch tones from Garcia and rhythm guitarist Brooks Betts.

“Well, the easy bit with us is always the guitars,” confesses Garcia. “Brooks primarily used his Fender Telecaster, which has been on every record. I played a 1997 Les Paul that I bought about a year ago, as well as a Stratocaster at points.

"As for amps, we both used a Marshall JCM800 we found in the studio; it was a great-sounding amp. There were a couple of Fender amps, too: a Twin Reverb and a Champ that they had there.

“As far as effects… that’s a bit more difficult. We’d constantly go through pedals and switch them out – it’s hard to even remember how many we went through. One we used was the Supermoon Reverb made by Mr Black pedals; it’s a newer boutique that’s just been released – I absolutely love it.

"There was another called the Kilobyte made by Caroline, which is a delay pedal that made a lot of the ambient noises you hear on the record, tracks like Hollow and One Of Them Will Destroy The Other. That was how I managed to get all the crazy feedback. We were lucky; our producer Mike Sapone had a huge arsenal of fuzz and distortion pedals. He’s a bit of a madman when ripping them out and throwing new ones in, it’s constant trial and error, so for us it was a really fun environment to work in.”

That said, Garcia and Betts were keen to avoid sounding excessively busy and keep the guitars as organic as possible. Once the right pedal had been chosen, that was it, and they’d continue working from a minimalist perspective that created as much space as possible for their music to shine through. Backing off the gain and letting the guitars simply sing was more than enough. The music should speak for itself.

“We wanted to avoid cluttering the sound to make some huge wall of noise,” says the lead guitarist. “Because in the past we have done that! There’s been like 20 tracks of guitars on top of each other, which is just ridiculous. Especially with two guitarists and vocal melodies on top. You’re not really gaining anything; you almost lose more than you get by having so much going on.”

Having experimented with external songwriters in the past following major label pressure to sound more palatable for the mainstream, Garcia is keen to stress just how personal this record feels. Other than Real Friends singer Dan Lambton guesting on album opener One Of Them… Black Lines is a record conceived from beginning to end by the same five individuals.

“We did experiment with co-writers – well, experiment is the nicest way I can say that – on our second album, Anywhere But Here. What we’re really big on now is everything about the band being us. We wanted to become more internal. In the past, we’ve had other people write or perform on our albums, like a trumpet player or a choir. This had to come from and sound like Mayday Parade.”