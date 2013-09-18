Marshall AS50D acoustic combo with digital effects

Image 1 of 3 Marshall AS50D front Marshall AS50D front Image 2 of 3 Marshall AS50D rear Marshall AS50D rear Image 3 of 3 Marshall AS50D Marshall AS50D

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Marshall is proud to present the AS50D. This superb amplifier features a tweeter, phantom power microphone channel, digital chorus and reverb.

Both the AS50D and AS100D feature XLR DI outs (stereo in the case of the AS100D) allowing direct connection to a PA system for larger venues. When playing live you may suffer from unwanted feedback. To help address this, our AS range feature anti-feedback controls.

Compact and affordable the stylish AS range offer superb flexibility and are the ideal amplifiers for the acoustic player who seeks the highest quality performance with absolutely natural tonal reproduction.

Click here to return to the Marshall booth.