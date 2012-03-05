Marshall announces 50 Years Of Loud anniversary live event

PRESS RELEASE: Iconic British brand Marshall, the world's most famous and revolutionary amp producer, celebrates its Golden Anniversary year cementing its place in musical history. To celebrate 50 legendary years of musical innovation, Marshall is taking over Wembley Arena for a full on rock 'n' roll riot on Saturday 22 September.

The ground-breaking artist line-up is as pioneering as the brand itself and includes global rock royalty from bands including Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Chickenfoot, The Cult, Black Label Society and many more. Tickets from the event go on sale Friday 9 March at 9:00am and can be purchased via Live Nation.

Click here to view the full size poster.

Developed by Marshall to allow fans to celebrate this landmark occasion, the lineup for the event reads like a who's who from the rock and metal Hall of Fame. Working alongside company and family friend and Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain, the Marshall team is bringing together the biggest rock gods on the planet!

Nicko will compère the event and will be joined by the world's most legendary guitarists, acclaimed musicians and Marshall enthusiasts including multiple Grammy nominee and Chickenfoot supergroup founder Joe Satriani, Ozzy Osbourne collaborator and founder of Black Label Society Zakk Wylde, technical wizard and one of the greatest shred guitarists of all time, Mr Big's Paul Gilbert, Whitesnake's Doug Aldrich and Brian Tichy, Swedish virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen, The Cult's Billy Duffy and Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor. There are also further big names to be announced.

Nicko commented: "This is truly a celebration of a British icon - Marshall. Beyond doubt, Jim Marshall and the team have shaped the sound of rock music for eternity! Words cannot describe how pioneering Marshall is! I feel more than privileged to be involved in this event. We're bringing together beyond-legendary artists for a moment in history. Expect pure rock 'n' roll madness amplified to the max by Marshall!"

Heritage

Starting life in a drum shop in Hanwell as the brain child of Jim Marshall, the Marshall amp was designed to help create richer sound for guitarists who were unable to afford expensive US amplifiers.

With a small team of skilled musicians, Marshall produced his first amplifier in 1962. The development of the Marshall stack a few years later initiated Marshall's ultimate rise to the forefront of the music instrument industry. Fifty years after Jim Marshall sold his first JTM45, four generations of guitarists and fans revere the name. Marshall Amps have defined the sound of rock and are prized by rock guitarists of every age and style.

For half a century now, Jim Marshall OBE and the Marshall team have been shaping the sound of rock on stage and in the studio with artists as diverse as Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Pete Townsend, Gary Moore, Eddie Van Halen, Eric Johnson, Slash, Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Jeff Beck, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Frank Zappa, Richie Kotzen, Trivium and countless others.

Paul Marshall, Head of Artist Liaison and part of the Marshall dynasty commented: "Artists play a massive role in the company, and are very much part of the Marshall Family. Over the five decades of Marshall's history, practically every guitar hero has used Marshall, Richie Blackmore, Jeff Beck, Gary Moore, Slash, the list goes on...This event is a celebration of the Marshall family and we are honoured so many artists want to get involved!"

Celebrating over five decades of guitar amplification, Marshall Amps have become synonymous with rock royalty. To celebrate the rich five-decade legacy of the brand Marshall plans a very special Golden Anniversary as it welcomes a stellar lineup of artists and presents an impressive array Marshall exhibits for what promises to a never-to-be-forgotten event.

Visitors at this one-day festival of sound will be met with a concentrated blast of full-on Marshall magic! The entire weekend will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in the 50 year Golden Anniversary of a beloved British icon: Marshall. Tickets for the event are on sale from Friday 9 March priced at £35.00 and are available via Live Nation.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Marshall Amps

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter