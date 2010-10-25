Marshall Amps announces autumn UK roadshows

International Product Demonstrator Chris George and his band are set to feature

PRESS RELEASE: Marshall Amplification will be embarking on a series of shows around the UK during October to promote many of their current product ranges and also give an exclusive look at the latest in their signature series.

The shows include the South West Guitar Show in Frome and the Mansons Guitar Show in Exeter followed by five Marshall Roadshows at various PMT stores across the UK.

Each show will include International Product Demonstrator Chris George and his band 'CGB' running through various amps such as the JVM, Vintage Modern, Haze, MA, Class 5 and more showing these products off to their full potential.

The audience of each show will also be able to see and hear the much anticipated AFD100 Slash Signature for the first time in the UK and get the chance to win a Class 5 of their very own.

17 October: South West Guitar Show, Cheese & Grain, Frome.

23-24 October: Mansons Guitar Show, Riverside Leisure Centre, Exeter.

25 October: PMT Bristol

26 October: PMT Birmingham

27 October: PMT Manchester

28 October: PMT Leeds

29 October: PMT Norwich

