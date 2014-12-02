Manson Guitar Works and Cort announce affordable MBC-1 Matt Bellamy signature model

Image 1 of 6 Cort MBC-1 Matt Bellamy Image 2 of 6 Cort MBC-1 Matt Bellamy Image 3 of 6 Cort MBC-1 Matt Bellamy Image 4 of 6 Cort MBC-1 Matt Bellamy Image 5 of 6 Cort MBC-1 Matt Bellamy Image 6 of 6 Cort MBC-1 Matt Bellamy

If you found yourself lusting after Manson's previous Matt Bellamy guitars - the MB-1, MB-2 or DL-1 - but couldn't afford the £3000 - £4000 price tag, you'll want to pay attention, as Manson Guitar Works and Cort guitars have unveiled a brand new signature guitar for Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy, the Cort MBC-1.

The guitar has been designed by Hugh Manson and Matt Bellamy, and manufactured by Cort, taking the same body outline as Bellamy's previous custom MB models with a solid set of features to produce the most affordable Matt Bellamy signature guitar yet.

The MBC-1 comes loaded with two brand new Manson-designed pickups (single coil in the neck, humbucker in the bridge position), killswitch, three-position pickup selector and a fixed bridge. The matt black body is basswood, with a maple neck/rosewood fingerboard.

Set to retail at £499, the MBC-1 is available to pre-order from Manson Guitar Works now, with a full launch scheduled for NAMM 2015 in January. For more info on the MBC-1, or to locate your nearest Cort dealer, click here.

For the full, exclusive first review of the Cort MBC-1, check out Total Guitar issue 263, on sale 19 January.