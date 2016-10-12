LunaStone delivers "pharmaceutical-grade clean goodness" with The Pusher Boost effects pedal

Danish pedal co LunaStone has announced its latest stompbox, The Pusher Boost.

Via a single gain control and up to 15dB of clean boost, The Pusher promises to "enhance and focus the tonal spectrum where your guitar lives" while retaining "pharmaceutical-grade clean goodness".

LunaStone reckons it works just as well for pushing the front end of a valve amp, overdriving existing pedals or as an always-on tonal enhancer.

The LunaStone features true bypass switching and is powered by a standard 9V power supply. It's available now (Q4 for the USA) for £85/€99/$99.