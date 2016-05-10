Lowden launches "epic-sounding" Jon Gomm Hybrid Top signature acoustic guitar

Percussive guitar giant Jon Gomm has been a longtime Lowden player, and his beloved Wilma, a handmade 032C acoustic guitar, has accompanied him throughout his career. Now, he has collaborated with George Lowden on a new signature model, "tailored specifically for the modern player".

Most notable among the Jumbo O-sized model's features is its Hybrid Top, a combination of spruce and cedar that provides a stronger surface for percussive techniques.

The top is achieved by using two thin sheets of wood laminated together with the grains offset at an angle - the spruce is on the outside and the cedar is inside, resulting in "strong, deep bass" and "insane" projection, according to Gomm.

Elsewhere, the guitar features American black cherry back and sides, a maple/rosewood five-piece neck and ebony fingerboard, with rosewood bridge.

Keith banjo tuners are available as an option for the model's headstock, providing easy access to high E and B string tuning, while an optional Fishman Rare Earth pickup handles plugged-in tones.

It all adds up to one of the most innovative, purpose-built acoustic designs we've seen in some time. We're yet to hear about pricing or availability, but in the meantime, you'll find us brushing up on our percussive chops with Mr Gomm's guest lessons.