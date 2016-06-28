London Souls' Tash Neal on his favourite guitar moments, Gibson ES-335s and the road to recovery

The London Souls guitar phenomenon Tash Neal has battled more than most to get where he is today. We chat childhood visions, simple tones and how a cab ride nearly cost him his life…

Catching New York two-piece The London Souls live is a mind-blowing experience that will push any self-respecting guitarist into the realms of shuddering envy. While drummer Chris St Hilaire is coolness personified, rolling around the kit like Bonham, Moon and Mitchell combined, frontman and guitarist Tash Neal is simply out there on his own.

Soaring psych solos and killer rhythm-playing are par for the course

Soaring psych solos and killer rhythm-playing are par for the course, while Neal’s unfazed ability to pump out grinding basslines along with whatever genius lead lines he’s carving out in the higher registers is nothing short of stunning to behold.

The London Souls have been milling around the NYC club scene since 2008 and the duo’s astounding tightness and explosive live energy can be part-explained by the fact Chris and Tash have been jamming since they were just 16 or 17 years old.

In recent years, the band have been turning heads at all levels, enjoying lofty support slots with everyone from Lenny Kravitz to Billy Idol, while also releasing two superb albums.

We caught up with Tash just before his group took the stage at the Sebright Arms in East London, a sole headline date squeezed in mid-tour with Catfish And The Bottlemen. It turns out that it is actually a miracle that Tash is here with us at all this evening.

Following a severe life-threatening car crash back in 2012, professional opinion predicted that Neal’s career as a musician was effectively over. His is a true rock ’n’ roll survival story…